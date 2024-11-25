Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.36 and last traded at $98.14, with a volume of 155206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.58.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

