Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $230.00 and last traded at $228.36, with a volume of 6062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.70 and a 200-day moving average of $200.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
