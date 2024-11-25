Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $230.00 and last traded at $228.36, with a volume of 6062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.16.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.70 and a 200-day moving average of $200.73.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

