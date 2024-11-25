Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 8.4% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,042. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

