Ventum Financial Upgrades Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) to Buy

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from a “negative” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.10. Ventum Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts cut Amex Exploration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
