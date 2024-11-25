Ventum Financial Upgrades Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) to Buy

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from a “negative” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.10. Ventum Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts cut Amex Exploration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Amex Exploration Trading Down 2.6 %

Amex Exploration Company Profile

AMX traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$1.14. 118,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$131.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.95. Amex Exploration has a one year low of C$1.05 and a one year high of C$2.08.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

