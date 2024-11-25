Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Lifted by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for about 2.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

