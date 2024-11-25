Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 140,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,695,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 14.9% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 233,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 284,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,635,317,000 after purchasing an additional 196,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $311.39 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.61 and a 1 year high of $312.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.34. The firm has a market cap of $580.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

