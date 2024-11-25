Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New Investment in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 606,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,566,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.26% of Onestream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $67,746,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,493,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,017,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth $6,780,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth $5,617,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onestream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Onestream Price Performance

NASDAQ OS opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $191,228,565.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,971,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Further Reading

