Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises 1.7% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 292.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

