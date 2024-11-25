Winpak (TSE:WPK) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.64 and last traded at C$50.62, with a volume of 39381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winpak from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Winpak to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Winpak and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.85. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

