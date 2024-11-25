Wiser Advisor Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.10. 544,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

