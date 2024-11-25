Wiser Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 147.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,767,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,995,984,000 after purchasing an additional 359,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,423,000 after buying an additional 122,828 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,104,000 after buying an additional 1,206,359 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,133 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,519,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,608,000 after acquiring an additional 128,078 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $4.80 on Monday, reaching $185.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,291,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $960.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

