Wiser Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAWZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.19. 6,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

