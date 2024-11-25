Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 3490614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £884,898.00, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

