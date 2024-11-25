XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Trading Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $14.21. 4,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 151,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

XCHG Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71.

XCHG Company Profile

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

