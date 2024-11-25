Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells $1,186,121.46 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 49,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,186,121.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,443.05. This trade represents a 12.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 640,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.66. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XNCR

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,793 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Xencor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Xencor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,530,000 after buying an additional 335,881 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.