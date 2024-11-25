Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,854,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 3,382,715 shares.The stock last traded at $21.57 and had previously closed at $22.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Zeta Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,804,188. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Imran Khan acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,141,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

