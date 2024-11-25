Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 66.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Zillow Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock opened at $83.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $235,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,026. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,099.52. This trade represents a 13.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,413 over the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

