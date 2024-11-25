Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.290-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.410-5.430 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 3.7 %

ZM stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,226,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,483. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.61.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $963,966.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,565,887.24. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $13,733,895.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,191 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

