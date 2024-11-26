10,769 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Purchased by Elios Financial Group Inc.

Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -60.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -208.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

