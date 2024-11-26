19,326 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Celestica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLS opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

