2,703 Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Acquired by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 881,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,300,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 316,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 158,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.83. 44,261 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $803.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

