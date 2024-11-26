5,985 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Elios Financial Group Inc.

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $205.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $205.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.20 and a 200-day moving average of $190.68.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.