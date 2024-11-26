6,252 Shares in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVRE. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 271,922 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after acquiring an additional 96,813 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 827.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 62,804 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 55,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,351,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

