7,738 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DEHP opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.