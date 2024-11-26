AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Saturna Capital Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 486.1% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 676,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,531,000 after acquiring an additional 560,808 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 308.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

NYSE ABBV opened at $177.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $207.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.78%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

