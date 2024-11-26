Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF stock opened at $154.86 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.46.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.