Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

