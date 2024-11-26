Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

