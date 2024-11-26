Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

