AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $32.16. 24,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 141,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,830,232.60. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,816. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,418 shares of company stock worth $411,626. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

