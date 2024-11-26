Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

NYSE:A traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,976. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average is $137.43.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. This represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $535,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $236,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.