Algert Global LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Balchem worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 129.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Balchem by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 301,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $4,201,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $182.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $120.87 and a 12 month high of $186.03.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

