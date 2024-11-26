Algert Global LLC Invests $3.55 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.