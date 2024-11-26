Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRX
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $375,886.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,655.65. The trade was a 76.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.