Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $375,886.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,655.65. The trade was a 76.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

