Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138.90 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 132.95 ($1.67), with a volume of 88692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.57).

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81. The company has a market capitalization of £11.71 million, a P/E ratio of -551.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

