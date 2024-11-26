All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 6.7% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWM traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.60. 2,634,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,856,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $177.20 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

