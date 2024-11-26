All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 524 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 1.3% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.55. The stock had a trading volume of 385,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,232. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.67 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

