Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 207 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 370,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 52,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $250.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.38. The company has a market capitalization of $704.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

