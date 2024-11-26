Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Analog Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.84. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $179.63 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.05.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,995 shares of company stock worth $25,116,338. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

