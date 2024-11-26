Analysts Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target at $13.60

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLMN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $773,095.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,133.54. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 113,692 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 233,894 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLMN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

