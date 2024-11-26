Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT at $40.71

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $36.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.99 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $626,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,117,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 329,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

