Analyzing Remitly Global (RELY) and The Competition

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) is one of 191 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Remitly Global to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Remitly Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Remitly Global has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remitly Global’s peers have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remitly Global -5.63% -11.58% -6.57% Remitly Global Competitors -15.56% -158.40% -4.18%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Remitly Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Remitly Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remitly Global 0 2 8 0 2.80 Remitly Global Competitors 919 5998 12328 320 2.62

Remitly Global currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remitly Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Remitly Global $944.28 million -$117.84 million -59.46 Remitly Global Competitors $4.12 billion $459.32 million 9.18

Remitly Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Remitly Global. Remitly Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Remitly Global peers beat Remitly Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

