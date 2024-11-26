AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AU opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

