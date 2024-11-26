Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 350352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after purchasing an additional 587,329 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $287,144,000 after buying an additional 803,257 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,201,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.5% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 839,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

