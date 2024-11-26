Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in AON were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 196.7% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,375,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AON by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after purchasing an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $151,808,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.06.

NYSE AON opened at $389.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $390.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

