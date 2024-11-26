APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. APA has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of APA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,914,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,414,000 after buying an additional 4,293,932 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,471,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in APA by 131.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 3,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 985,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after buying an additional 958,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

