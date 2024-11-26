Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,781 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Fox Advisors downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.