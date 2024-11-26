Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.30% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $27,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,133,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,523,000 after acquiring an additional 170,942 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,341,000 after purchasing an additional 229,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,866,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,760,000 after purchasing an additional 155,971 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.0% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 307,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 120,952 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 102.1% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 227,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after buying an additional 115,092 shares during the last quarter.

ASND stock opened at $130.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.17. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

