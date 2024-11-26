Associated Banc Corp Sells 10,707 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,389 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 21.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $890.25 million, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

