Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in TJX Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 327,684 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 92,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $125.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

